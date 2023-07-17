Wolfe Research lifts Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] closed the trading session at $100.94 on 07/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $100.53, while the highest price level was $104.05. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that ExxonMobil Announces Acquisition of Denbury.

Combined assets and capabilities further accelerate ExxonMobil’s Low Carbon Solutions business and create an even more compelling customer decarbonization proposition.

Leading CCS network underpins ExxonMobil’s commitment to low carbon value chains including CCS, hydrogen, ammonia, biofuels, and direct air capture.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.49 percent and weekly performance of -2.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.36M shares, XOM reached to a volume of 28157941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $124.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

XOM stock trade performance evaluation

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, XOM shares dropped by -5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.51 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.55, while it was recorded at 104.53 for the last single week of trading, and 108.33 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.84. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to -10.74%.