why Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.87

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.34%. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 9:20 AM that Walgreens and Freenome Partner To Increase Diversity in Research Focused on the Early Detection of Cancer.

Originally published by Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens and Freenome announced a multi-year relationship to advance clinical studies of Freenome’s blood-based tests for the early detection of cancer. Walgreens will combine its national footprint, patient insights, compliant recruitment technology and local infrastructure to engage diverse patient populations in Freenome’s multi-cancer research program. “At Walgreens, our aim is to help every community we serve see clinical research as a viable care option,” said Ramita Tandon, chief clinical trials officer, Walgreens. “Through our nationwide presence and trusted pharmacists, we can reach and engage previously underserved patient populations for clinical trials. Supporting the identification of cancers when they are most treatable is one more way we are helping to improve health outcomes of our communities and patients while advancing research in oncology.” Working together with technology provider Curebase, Walgreens will initially recruit patients across diverse populations for Freenome’s Sanderson Study, which aims to evaluate blood-based early detection tests for multiple cancers. Using Curebase’s platform, Walgreens will deliver targeted outreach to potentially eligible patients and caregivers of all backgrounds via text, email or in-person consultation at the pharmacy. After completing a pre-screen, eligible patients are invited to enroll in the study. Walgreens healthcare providers will then perform a single blood draw at one of the company’s clinical trial locations and conduct a telehealth patient follow-up one year after their participation. “Freenome’s goal is to make early cancer screening more convenient for everyone, and our clinical research should reflect that availability and accessibility. With community reach, study conduct capabilities, national presence and real-world data generation resources, Walgreens is a natural partner to help deliver on that goal,” said Lance Baldo, chief medical officer, Freenome. “This collaboration is an important step in advancing early cancer detection.” The Sanderson Study will enroll approximately 8,000 participants through its clinical study partner network, which includes Walgreens. For more information, visit sanderson.freenome.com. Clinical trials inclusive of diverse communities are critical to improving health outcomes, especially in cancer research. The collaboration between Walgreens and Freenome aligns with the National Cancer Plan’s goals of detecting cancer early and eliminating inequities. Cancer claims nearly 2,000 lives daily in the United States, but proactive screening tests can help find cancer at an early stage even before symptoms appear1. Additionally, Black individuals of all ages have higher mortality rates than any other racial or ethnic groups for many cancer types2. Walgreens and Freenome will also work together on building risk-prediction models and population health software. The aim is to help close existing care gaps and identify people who are eligible and stand to benefit from standard-of-care cancer detection testing. Real-world data collected by Walgreens as part of this collaboration will inform the development of new products and services in Freenome’s multi-cancer detection research, including the company’s blood-based colorectal cancer screening test. Since launching in June 2022, Walgreens clinical trials business has directly addressed industrywide access, experience and diversity challenges via its three service lines focused on patient recruitment, decentralized clinical trials and real-world evidence. Built on a fully compliant regulatory framework, the central focus of the Walgreens clinical trials experience remains patient choice. Walgreens recently achieved a milestone of conducting outreach to its 1 millionth patient for potential participation in the ongoing trials it supports. About Walgreens Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq:WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA’s purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation’s underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide. About Freenome Freenome is a biotechnology company with a comprehensive multiomics platform for the early detection of cancer using a standard blood draw. The company combines its deep expertise in molecular biology with advanced computational biology and machine learning to detect disease-associated patterns among billions of circulating cell-free biomarkers. Freenome is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Over the last 12 months, WBA stock dropped by -21.59%. The one-year Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.79. The average equity rating for WBA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.67 billion, with 863.10 million shares outstanding and 714.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.68M shares, WBA stock reached a trading volume of 9524427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $33.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

WBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.86, while it was recorded at 29.92 for the last single week of trading, and 34.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.09 and a Gross Margin at +19.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.27.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 4.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.07. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $13,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

WBA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to -2.40%.