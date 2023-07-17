why The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.96

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] price plunged by -2.35 percent to reach at -$1.41. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) Begins Trading.

Today, the Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: SCYB) begins trading. The fund, from Schwab Asset Management, the asset management arm of The Charles Schwab Corporation, has an expense ratio of 0.10%, which is priced in line with the lowest fee ETFs in the Morningstar High Yield Bond category.1 The ETF provides simple access to the U.S. dollar denominated high yield corporate bond market and can serve as part of a diversified portfolio.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

“We’re excited to offer investors the Schwab High Yield Bond ETF at a time when bond yields are attractive. We believe that, over the long-term, investors desire a low-cost, index-based approach to income, diversification and risk management in their portfolios,” said Nicohl Bogan, Director of Product Strategy and Development, Schwab Asset Management.

A sum of 12234230 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.41M shares. The Charles Schwab Corporation shares reached a high of $60.27 and dropped to a low of $58.48 until finishing in the latest session at $58.52.

The one-year SCHW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.14. The average equity rating for SCHW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $68.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 17.36.

SCHW Stock Performance Analysis:

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.00 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.57, while it was recorded at 58.45 for the last single week of trading, and 67.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Charles Schwab Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.78. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.20.

Return on Total Capital for SCHW is now 12.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.18. Additionally, SCHW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] managed to generate an average of $203,484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

SCHW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 7.99%.