why Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $61.08

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] slipped around -2.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $48.90 at the close of the session, down -4.32%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Devon Energy Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report and Climate Change Assessment Report.

“Pursuing excellence in ESG is a component of our disciplined business model designed to deliver sustainable results,” said Rick Muncrief, president and CEO. “We continue to enhance the transparency of our disclosures to demonstrate our efforts to protect the environment, provide for others, operate ethically, and generate long-term value for our stakeholders.”.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Devon Energy Corporation stock is now -18.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DVN Stock saw the intraday high of $50.69 and lowest of $48.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.51, which means current price is +11.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.14M shares, DVN reached a trading volume of 9689555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $61.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

How has DVN stock performed recently?

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, DVN shares dropped by -1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.67, while it was recorded at 50.17 for the last single week of trading, and 58.11 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.26 and a Gross Margin at +45.26. Devon Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.05.

Return on Total Capital for DVN is now 50.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 58.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.16. Additionally, DVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] managed to generate an average of $3,310,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corporation go to -2.94%.