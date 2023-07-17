why C3.ai Inc. [AI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.89

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] price plunged by -6.10 percent to reach at -$2.42. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that C3 AI Announces 2023 Investor Day.

As previously announced, C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software application company, is hosting an Investor Day on June 22, 2023 in New York City to provide C3 AI investors with a company update, including information about our product roadmap, product demonstrations including C3 Generative AI, and updates on our partner ecosystem. The event will be broadcast to the investor community at large via a live webcast.

The event will include presentations by C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel and other members of the executive leadership team. In-person attendance is by invitation only.

A sum of 20440651 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 27.84M shares. C3.ai Inc. shares reached a high of $40.29 and dropped to a low of $37.13 until finishing in the latest session at $37.23.

The one-year AI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -38.45. The average equity rating for AI stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $26.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94.

AI Stock Performance Analysis:

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.15. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -13.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 212.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.53 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.07, while it was recorded at 39.87 for the last single week of trading, and 21.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into C3.ai Inc. Fundamentals:

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.