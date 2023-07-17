Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] plunged by -$0.7 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $25.79 during the day while it closed the day at $24.82. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 6:01 PM that Amazon Rolls Out First Electric Delivery Vans from Rivian in Europe.

More than 300 new electric vans from Rivian will hit the road in Germany in the coming weeks.

The state-of-the-art vehicles provide drivers with an entirely new working environment, including innovative technology for sustainability, safety, and comfort.

Rivian Automotive Inc. stock has also gained 0.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RIVN stock has inclined by 72.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 45.32% and gained 34.67% year-on date.

The market cap for RIVN stock reached $23.97 billion, with 930.00 million shares outstanding and 801.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.34M shares, RIVN reached a trading volume of 55413999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $24.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.64.

RIVN stock trade performance evaluation

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, RIVN shares gained by 62.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.73 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.92, while it was recorded at 25.32 for the last single week of trading, and 20.57 for the last 200 days.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -413.51 and a Gross Margin at -199.03. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.24.

Return on Total Capital for RIVN is now -37.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.22. Additionally, RIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] managed to generate an average of -$478,119 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.