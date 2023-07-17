Wall Street Analyst Upgrade iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. What else is Wall St. saying

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] loss -5.44% on the last trading session, reaching $5.39 price per share at the time. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 1:04 AM that iQIYI Unveils Exciting Anime Line-up for Summer, Providing Youngsters with Diverse Content Across Genres.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is scheduled to release a wide range of premium original anime productions from early July onward and throughout the summer, demonstrating iQIYI’s continuous commitment to empowering the Chinese anime industry’s growth.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The slate of content features original premium amines across genres—including Chinese fantasy, science fiction, martial arts, adventure and comedy—and promises to captivate diverse user interests. Highly anticipated titles include The Grand Lord, The Land of Miracles Season 3, Good Killer, and The Guardian Legend.

iQIYI Inc. represents 938.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.45 billion with the latest information. IQ stock price has been found in the range of $5.35 to $5.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.40M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 15926670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $7.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for IQ in the course of the last twelve months was 32.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for IQ stock

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.46. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 7.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.38 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.17, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 5.08 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.03. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.30. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 3.82%.