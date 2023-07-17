Wall Street Analyst Upgrade ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]. What else is Wall St. saying

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACAD] price surged by 24.73 percent to reach at $6.38. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Acadia Pharmaceuticals Acquires Ex-North American Rights to Trofinetide and Global Rights to Neuren’s NNZ-2591 in Rett Syndrome and Fragile X Syndrome.

— Expanded agreement follows Acadia’s April 2023 U.S. launch of DAYBUE™ (trofinetide) as the first and only drug approved for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

— Acadia provides DAYBUE launch update and announces second quarter preliminary net sales and guidance for third quarter.

A sum of 9339485 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.34M shares. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $32.89 and dropped to a low of $28.73 until finishing in the latest session at $32.18.

The one-year ACAD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.31. The average equity rating for ACAD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACAD shares is $30.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACAD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

ACAD Stock Performance Analysis:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.89. With this latest performance, ACAD shares gained by 28.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.42 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.98, while it was recorded at 26.69 for the last single week of trading, and 19.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.23 and a Gross Margin at +98.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.76.

Return on Total Capital for ACAD is now -41.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.48. Additionally, ACAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] managed to generate an average of -$421,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.