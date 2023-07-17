Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] closed the trading session at $4.44 on 07/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.34, while the highest price level was $4.91. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Opendoor to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 3rd, 2023.

What: Opendoor Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference CallWhen: Thursday, August 3, 2023Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 282.76 percent and weekly performance of 15.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 212.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 51.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 142.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.50M shares, OPEN reached to a volume of 29092763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $3.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPEN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.40.

OPEN stock trade performance evaluation

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.62. With this latest performance, OPEN shares gained by 51.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 212.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.11 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.89, while it was recorded at 4.54 for the last single week of trading, and 2.11 for the last 200 days.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.47 and a Gross Margin at +4.28. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.69.

Return on Total Capital for OPEN is now -10.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 497.24. Additionally, OPEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 369.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] managed to generate an average of -$526,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 273.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. go to 5.20%.