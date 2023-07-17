TechnipFMC plc [FTI] Is Currently -0.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] price plunged by -0.80 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM that TechnipFMC Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) will host its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. London time (8:30 a.m. New York time). A press release announcing the results will be issued prior to the call at approximately 11:45 a.m. London time (6:45 a.m. New York time).

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com) or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xjed9h79.

A sum of 10445767 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.03M shares. TechnipFMC plc shares reached a high of $17.545 and dropped to a low of $17.13 until finishing in the latest session at $17.31.

The one-year FTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.13. The average equity rating for FTI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $19.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 71.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

FTI Stock Performance Analysis:

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 17.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 197.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.90 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.94, while it was recorded at 17.60 for the last single week of trading, and 13.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TechnipFMC plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.53 and a Gross Margin at +13.75. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.92.

Return on Total Capital for FTI is now 3.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.73. Additionally, FTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] managed to generate an average of -$2,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

FTI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.