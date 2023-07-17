T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] Revenue clocked in at $17.10 million, down -92.16% YTD: What’s Next?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] gained 3.53% on the last trading session, reaching $0.11 price per share at the time. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Received record quarterly sepsis test panel orders and strengthened balance sheet.

T2 Biosystems Inc. represents 290.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.28 million with the latest information. TTOO stock price has been found in the range of $0.1078 to $0.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 44.14M shares, TTOO reached a trading volume of 35445509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83.

Trading performance analysis for TTOO stock

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, TTOO shares gained by 78.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.83 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1452, while it was recorded at 0.1306 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1678 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -242.30 and a Gross Margin at +6.07. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -166.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -200.56. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 307.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.51.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.