SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] moved down -7.22: Why It’s Important

SoundHound AI Inc. [NASDAQ: SOUN] traded at a low on 07/14/23, posting a -7.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.47. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 9:01 AM that SoundHound AI Joins Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, announced today that as part of the 2023 annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes, the company has been selected to be included in the Russell 2000® and broad-market Russell 3000® Indexes effective after the U.S. market closed on June 23, 2023.

“SoundHound’s inclusion in the Russell represents another significant milestone in our journey as a public company, significantly broadening our visibility and awareness among the investment community. It’s also indicative of our strength and deep expertise in voice AI, a technology that is rapidly changing the way we live and work,” said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound. “We are also pleased to see a greater number of both passive and active ETFs including SoundHound in their equity baskets, further expanding our shareholder base.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14963080 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SoundHound AI Inc. stands at 9.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.04%.

The market cap for SOUN stock reached $812.99 million, with 205.08 million shares outstanding and 156.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.84M shares, SOUN reached a trading volume of 14963080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOUN shares is $5.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for SoundHound AI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoundHound AI Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.27.

How has SOUN stock performed recently?

SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, SOUN shares gained by 10.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 224.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.71 for SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 2.54 for the last 200 days.

SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.61 and a Gross Margin at +69.16. SoundHound AI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -370.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.47.

SoundHound AI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.