Societe Generale lifts Citigroup Inc. [C] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] closed the trading session at $45.75 on 07/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.69, while the highest price level was $48.55. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Citigroup Announces Full Redemption of Series B Preferred Stock.

Citigroup Inc. is redeeming, in whole, all $750 million aggregate liquidation preference of Series B Depositary Shares representing interests in its 5.90% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Preferred Stock”).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The redemption date for the Preferred Stock and related Depositary Shares is August 15, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”). The cash redemption price, payable on the Redemption Date for each Depositary Share, will equal $1,000. Holders of record on a date to be declared by Citigroup’s Board of Directors prior to the Redemption Date, will receive the regular quarterly dividend on the Redemption Date in an amount that will be declared prior to the Redemption Date.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.15 percent and weekly performance of 0.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.31M shares, C reached to a volume of 38535430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $55.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 535.05.

C stock trade performance evaluation

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.02. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.79 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.40, while it was recorded at 46.60 for the last single week of trading, and 46.98 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 3.90%.