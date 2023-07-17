Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] is -66.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] loss -3.02% on the last trading session, reaching $0.05 price per share at the time. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 5:35 PM that Siyata Mobile Inc. Announces Date of 2023 Annual General Meeting and Webcast.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, today announced it will hold its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of its stockholders on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 1p.m. Eastern Time.

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) has set June 28, 2023 as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Annual Meeting.

Siyata Mobile Inc. represents 59.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.16 million with the latest information. SYTA stock price has been found in the range of $0.05 to $0.0529.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.03M shares, SYTA reached a trading volume of 22570745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for SYTA stock

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.10. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -49.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.55 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0962, while it was recorded at 0.0573 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1521 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -247.43 and a Gross Margin at +3.82. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -236.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -260.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.53.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.