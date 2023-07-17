ROTH Capital slashes price target on Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] – find out why.

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] loss -4.95% or -0.01 points to close at $0.09 with a heavy trading volume of 31947931 shares. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 9:20 AM that Solectrac e25 Electric Tractors Eligible for California CORE Voucher Program.

Solectrac today announced the eligibility of its e25G and e25H electric tractors for the California CORE Voucher Program, which aims to accelerate the purchase of zero-emission off-road equipment. The program, which is tailored to small business and government entities, opens on July 18 and pays up to 50% of the initial purchase of eligible zero-emission off-road equipment.

“Thanks to the state of California, the CORE program is helping get more electric tractors into the hands of customers and allowing Solectrac to grow our product offerings. We encourage small business owners and government entities to take advantage of this opportunity to switch their polluting equipment to our zero-emission electric tractors,” said Mani Iyer, CEO of Solectrac. “Electrifying off-road machinery will help customers realize the benefits of zero-emission operations, including less pollution, quieter operation and lower total cost of ownership compared to diesel-powered tractors.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.0975, the shares rose to $0.098 and dropped to $0.0875, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IDEX points out that the company has recorded -54.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -350.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 106.41M shares, IDEX reached to a volume of 31947931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for IDEX stock

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.74 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0657, while it was recorded at 0.0942 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1496 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.31 and a Gross Margin at -8.45. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.30.

Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.