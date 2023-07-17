ROTH Capital lifts Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.06% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.63%. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Workhorse Group Engages Burr Truck and Trailer Sales as its First Distribution and Service Partner in New York.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Vestal, New York, Burr Truck is a third generation, family-owned commercial truck dealership offering services, sales and leasing of Class 3-8 medium and heavy-duty trucks. Workhorse’s partnership with Burr Truck represents a critical step forward in supporting greater access to zero emission transportation technology in an extremely challenging supply chain market.

Over the last 12 months, WKHS stock dropped by -64.54%. The one-year Workhorse Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.0. The average equity rating for WKHS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $205.26 million, with 167.14 million shares outstanding and 157.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.00M shares, WKHS stock reached a trading volume of 14969690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57.

WKHS Stock Performance Analysis:

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.63. With this latest performance, WKHS shares gained by 6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9295, while it was recorded at 1.0179 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6918 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Workhorse Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2171.64 and a Gross Margin at -649.99. Workhorse Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2334.71.

Return on Total Capital for WKHS is now -68.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.32. Additionally, WKHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] managed to generate an average of -$354,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.