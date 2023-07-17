Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] is 464.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Riot Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.77% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.51%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Riot Announces June 2023 Production and Operations Updates.

Riot Produces 460 Bitcoin While Significantly Executing on Power Strategy.

Over the last 12 months, RIOT stock rose by 287.83%. The one-year Riot Platforms Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -31.41. The average equity rating for RIOT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.62 billion, with 167.34 million shares outstanding and 154.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.75M shares, RIOT stock reached a trading volume of 38996835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $14.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Riot Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Platforms Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

RIOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.51. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 86.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 256.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 287.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.90 for Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.07, while it was recorded at 18.29 for the last single week of trading, and 7.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Riot Platforms Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.41 and a Gross Margin at -16.39. Riot Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -196.61.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.93. Additionally, RIOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$1,042,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Riot Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

RIOT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Platforms Inc. go to 20.00%.