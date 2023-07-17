Piper Sandler slashes price target on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] – find out why.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] traded at a low on 07/14/23, posting a -6.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.39. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Amazon Pay Adds Affirm, Providing Customers and Merchants with Another Flexible Payment Option.

Amazon Pay merchants can now offer Affirm’s flexible and transparent pay-over-time options to their customers at checkout.

Amazon and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), announced today that eligible U.S. merchants offering Amazon Pay can now seamlessly add Affirm’s Adaptive Checkout™ as a payment option at checkout. This brings Affirm’s pay-over-time technology, used by millions of customers on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app, to Amazon Pay’s simple and secure payment solution.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13567269 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at 9.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.96%.

The market cap for AFRM stock reached $5.16 billion, with 297.20 million shares outstanding and 223.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.21M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 13567269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $14.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

How has AFRM stock performed recently?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.07. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -12.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.01 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.75, while it was recorded at 16.24 for the last single week of trading, and 13.85 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.88 and a Gross Margin at +88.30. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -10.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.54. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$277,201 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.