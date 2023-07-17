Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] Stock trading around $13.53 per share: What’s Next?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] loss -2.10% or -0.29 points to close at $13.53 with a heavy trading volume of 15560859 shares. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Nauticus is Contracted by Petrobras to Develop and Test the AUV Aquanaut in Brazil.

-Contract Leads to Potential Market worth over $100 Million Per Year–Expands Nauticus’ International Presence to South America-.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $13.76, the shares rose to $13.80 and dropped to $13.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBR points out that the company has recorded 30.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -55.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 21.89M shares, PBR reached to a volume of 15560859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $14.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

Trading performance analysis for PBR stock

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, PBR shares gained by 1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.08 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.77, while it was recorded at 13.62 for the last single week of trading, and 11.81 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.