PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain 1.24% so far this year. What now?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.40% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.95%. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Introducing Tap to Pay for Venmo and PayPal Zettle Businesses in the U.S.

Tap to Pay enables small businesses to accept contactless payments (including cards and digital wallets) in-person, directly on their mobile devices with no additional hardware or upfront cost.

Tap to Pay is rolling out to select Venmo business profile users and will be available for all Venmo business profile users in the U.S. soon. Tap to Pay is also available to PayPal Zettle users.

Over the last 12 months, PYPL stock rose by 1.04%. The one-year PayPal Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.99. The average equity rating for PYPL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $80.77 billion, with 1.13 billion shares outstanding and 1.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.69M shares, PYPL stock reached a trading volume of 12174792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $91.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 15.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PYPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.95. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 13.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.33 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.73, while it was recorded at 71.00 for the last single week of trading, and 75.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PayPal Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.24 and a Gross Margin at +47.30. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.99. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $80,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PYPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 15.76%.