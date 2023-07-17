Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Is Currently -2.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] closed the trading session at $16.40 on 07/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.27, while the highest price level was $17.00. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Palantir Expands Partnership with Carahsoft to Deliver Apollo Platform to the Public Sector.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced it has expanded its partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a Public Sector Distributor for Palantir, making the company’s Apollo Platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), and additional State and Local contracts.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Building on the partnership’s success, which was initially announced in April 2022, as well as Apollo’s early market traction with clients such as Cisco, Palantir and Carahsoft have decided to expand their work together to include this new technology. As a result, the Public Sector will further simplify its ability to solve critical mission challenges by leveraging the Carahsoft portfolio of contract vehicles and partnered resellers to offer Palantir’s Apollo Platform.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 155.45 percent and weekly performance of 6.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 134.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 91.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 75.25M shares, PLTR reached to a volume of 44961416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $10.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 102.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.91. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.24 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.53, while it was recorded at 16.50 for the last single week of trading, and 9.22 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.46 and a Gross Margin at +78.56. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.61.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.72. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$97,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 73.00%.