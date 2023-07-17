Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] moved down -10.27: Why It’s Important

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: PGY] loss -10.27% on the last trading session, reaching $1.66 price per share at the time. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Pagaya Announces $541 Million ABS, its 7th Deal in 2023.

$3.4 Billion Raised in 2023.

More than $16 Billion in AI-Powered Asset-Backed Securitizations Across 39 Deals Since 2018.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. represents 711.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.30 billion with the latest information. PGY stock price has been found in the range of $1.64 to $1.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, PGY reached a trading volume of 9696348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $1.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for PGY stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.21. With this latest performance, PGY shares gained by 34.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.92 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1862, while it was recorded at 1.6760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1296 for the last 200 days.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.96 and a Gross Margin at +34.19. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.11.

Return on Total Capital for PGY is now -41.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.35. Additionally, PGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.