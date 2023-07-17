Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Stock trading around $0.16 per share: What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $0.16 with a heavy trading volume of 396722643 shares. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Mullen Announces Transfer of 350 Class 1 EV Vehicles to Tunica, Miss., Plant for Final Assembly.

Included YouTube link below highlights recent activities at Mullen’s Mishawaka, Indiana, plant, taken July 13, 2023, showing preparation of Class 1 vehicles for transfer to its Tunica, Mississippi, plant.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $0.1632, the shares rose to $0.1758 and dropped to $0.1501, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MULN points out that the company has recorded -98.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -60.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 185.52M shares, MULN reached to a volume of 396722643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for MULN stock

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.40. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -51.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.04 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6383, while it was recorded at 0.1662 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8848 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.