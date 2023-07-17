Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Is Currently -0.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] traded at a low on 07/14/23, posting a -0.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $64.08. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM that Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023.

Further reducing wafer starts to approach 30% in both DRAM and NAND.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13512279 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Micron Technology Inc. stands at 2.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.95%.

The market cap for MU stock reached $70.68 billion, with 1.09 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.28M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 13512279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $74.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.39.

How has MU stock performed recently?

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.66. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.36, while it was recorded at 63.70 for the last single week of trading, and 59.17 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.36. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.24.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 17.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.18. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $180,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.