Market cap of XPeng Inc. [XPEV] reaches 9.71B – now what?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.02 at the close of the session, down -0.14%. The company report on July 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM that XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for June and Second Quarter 2023.

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for June and the second quarter 2023.

In June 2023, XPENG delivered 8,620 Smart EVs, representing a 15% increase over the prior month, with the P7 series deliveries up 17% over the prior month. The Company has achieved positive delivery growth for five consecutive months. Total Smart EV deliveries for the second quarter of 2023 were 23,205 units, representing a quarter-over-quarter increase of 27%. As of June 30, 2023, XPENG has delivered over 300,000 Smart EVs.

XPeng Inc. stock is now 41.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XPEV Stock saw the intraday high of $14.43 and lowest of $13.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.44, which means current price is +86.81% above from all time high which was touched on 07/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.04M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 13246145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79.

How has XPEV stock performed recently?

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 36.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.53 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.61, while it was recorded at 14.47 for the last single week of trading, and 9.79 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.82 and a Gross Margin at +11.50. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.03.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -17.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.47. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$671,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.74%.