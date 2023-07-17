Market cap of Lilium N.V. [LILM] reaches 685.30M – now what?

Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ: LILM] loss -22.35% on the last trading session, reaching $1.32 price per share at the time. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Lilium Announces Pricing of Upsized $192 Million Financing.

Financing sees meaningful insider participation and is incremental to $100 million received in May.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Lilium N.V. represents 403.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $685.30 million with the latest information. LILM stock price has been found in the range of $1.32 to $1.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, LILM reached a trading volume of 28821164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lilium N.V. [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $3.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Lilium N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilium N.V. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

Trading performance analysis for LILM stock

Lilium N.V. [LILM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.70. With this latest performance, LILM shares dropped by -4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.70 for Lilium N.V. [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2476, while it was recorded at 1.6140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2353 for the last 200 days.

Lilium N.V. [LILM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.92.

Lilium N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.