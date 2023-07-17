Market Analysts see Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] loss -6.72% on the last trading session, reaching $9.85 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Joby Releases First Annual Environmental, Social, Governance Report.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced the release of its first annual Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712648040/en/.

Joby Aviation Inc. represents 605.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.15 billion with the latest information. JOBY stock price has been found in the range of $9.77 to $10.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.75M shares, JOBY reached a trading volume of 9307777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $8.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.82 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

Trading performance analysis for JOBY stock

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 26.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.35 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.82, while it was recorded at 10.22 for the last single week of trading, and 4.79 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for JOBY is now -31.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.35. Additionally, JOBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] managed to generate an average of -$181,465 per employee.Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.40 and a Current Ratio set at 33.40.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc. go to -11.81%.