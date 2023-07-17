Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] Is Currently -6.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.37% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.32%. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM that Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for June 2023.

– Produced 979 BTC in June 2023 and 5,120 BTC Year-To-Date.

– Increased Operational Hash Rate 16% to 17.7 EH/s and Installed Hash Rate 8% to 21.8 EH/s in June 2023.

Over the last 12 months, MARA stock rose by 132.86%. The one-year Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -26.36. The average equity rating for MARA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.07 billion, with 169.97 million shares outstanding and 164.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.22M shares, MARA stock reached a trading volume of 53256143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $14.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.27.

MARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.32. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 86.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 236.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.45 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.41, while it was recorded at 17.71 for the last single week of trading, and 8.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.78 and a Gross Margin at -28.60. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -583.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.96.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.20 and a Current Ratio set at 16.20.

MARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.