Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell -45.13% so far this year. What now?

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] plunged by -$2.82 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.72 during the day while it closed the day at $6.70. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and CFO Transition.

Revises Fiscal 2023 outlook based on year-to-date performance and current trends.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Scott Bowman appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective August 7, 2023.

Leslie’s Inc. stock has also loss -29.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LESL stock has declined by -37.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.52% and lost -45.13% year-on date.

The market cap for LESL stock reached $1.75 billion, with 183.73 million shares outstanding and 176.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 41822837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $11.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12.

LESL stock trade performance evaluation

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.99. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -33.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.76 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.98, while it was recorded at 9.23 for the last single week of trading, and 12.32 for the last 200 days.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +43.13. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for LESL is now 29.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.34. Additionally, LESL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] managed to generate an average of $37,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 9.70%.