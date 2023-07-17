Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on PG&E Corporation [PCG] – find out why.

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] loss -1.22% on the last trading session, reaching $17.82 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM that Tesla CEO Elon Musk Among Keynote Speakers Announced for PG&E’s July 25 Innovation Summit.

First-of-Its-Kind Event for PG&E Assembles Innovators to Build the Bridge to California’s Electrified, Decarbonized Energy Future.

Today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced keynote speakers for its Innovation Summit 2023 on July 25, featuring a one-on-one conversation and Q&A between Patti Poppe, Chief Executive Officer of PG&E Corporation, and Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of Tesla.

PG&E Corporation represents 2.47 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.62 billion with the latest information. PCG stock price has been found in the range of $17.74 to $18.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.90M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 16589328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $19.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for PCG stock

PG&E Corporation [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.39 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.10, while it was recorded at 17.81 for the last single week of trading, and 15.96 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.37 and a Gross Margin at +12.37. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Total Capital for PCG is now 3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.58. Additionally, PCG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] managed to generate an average of $69,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 4.40%.