Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] Stock trading around $2.16 per share: What’s Next?

Knightscope Inc. [NASDAQ: KSCP] traded at a high on 07/14/23, posting a 37.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.16. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 9:35 AM that Knightscope Announces Automated Gunshot Detection.

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that it is adding real-time, automated gunshot detection to its portfolio of autonomous security products and services.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230714391246/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24086529 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Knightscope Inc. stands at 34.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 24.04%.

The market cap for KSCP stock reached $93.01 million, with 59.26 million shares outstanding and 46.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, KSCP reached a trading volume of 24086529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSCP shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Knightscope Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knightscope Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.24.

How has KSCP stock performed recently?

Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 157.45. With this latest performance, KSCP shares gained by 354.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.54 for Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.59, while it was recorded at 1.46 for the last single week of trading, and 1.43 for the last 200 days.

Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -567.71 and a Gross Margin at -62.96. Knightscope Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.39.

Knightscope Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.