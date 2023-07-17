JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Is Currently -3.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.85%. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM that JetBlue Announces Next Steps of Wind Down Plan for Its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the next steps of the wind down of its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

“We are disappointed to be ending popular benefits like codesharing and reciprocal loyalty benefits. We know customers will miss these features and believe the U.S. Department of Justice’s position opposing them misses the mark,” said Dave Fintzen, vice president, Northeast Alliance, JetBlue. “With the court’s recent ruling and the termination of the NEA, we have to sunset them in short order. Even as these benefits end, we are still committed to minimizing disruption to existing travel plans and continuing to deliver great value and our award-winning product and service to our customers.”.

Over the last 12 months, JBLU stock dropped by -0.86%. The one-year JetBlue Airways Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.5. The average equity rating for JBLU stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.74 billion, with 327.60 million shares outstanding and 326.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.21M shares, JBLU stock reached a trading volume of 18072084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $8.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51.

JBLU Stock Performance Analysis:

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.85. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.30 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.68, while it was recorded at 8.72 for the last single week of trading, and 7.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JetBlue Airways Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.94 and a Gross Margin at +1.21. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.01. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.