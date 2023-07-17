IonQ Inc. [IONQ] Revenue clocked in at $13.50 million, up 292.75% YTD: What’s Next?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] loss -6.29% on the last trading session, reaching $13.55 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM that IonQ Signs Agreement With South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT to Cultivate Regional Quantum Computing Ecosystem.

IonQ signs Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support an education, training, and leadership expansion program for academics and quantum industry professionals in South Korea.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) to educate quantum science and technology professionals and promote the creation of a local quantum ecosystem. The MOU reflects the two parties’ agreement to mutually cooperate in supporting South Korea’s vibrant and growing quantum computing industry.

IonQ Inc. represents 200.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.91 billion with the latest information. IONQ stock price has been found in the range of $13.4108 to $15.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.73M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 13923003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 215.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

Trading performance analysis for IONQ stock

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, IONQ shares gained by 27.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 251.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 205.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.60 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.19, while it was recorded at 14.12 for the last single week of trading, and 6.27 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.30 and a Current Ratio set at 19.30.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.