General Motors Company [GM] stock Reiterated by Goldman analyst, price target now $49

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] slipped around -0.5 points on Friday, while shares priced at $40.00 at the close of the session, down -1.23%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM that GM Defense Incorporates GM Defense Canada.

– GM Defense announced that it incorporated GM Defense Canada, in alignment with GM Defense International, which was established in 2022. As GM Defense expands and pursues additional international programs, the formation of GM Defense Canada will strengthen the business’ ability to support efforts to modernize the Canadian Armed Forces.

“The new entity strengthens our ability to develop solutions in Canada as we pursue important near term opportunities, such as the Light Utility Vehicle (LUV) and Light Forces Enhancement programs,” said Stephen duMont, president of GM Defense. “We will continue to leverage General Motors’ advanced commercial technology, engineering resources and investments in Canada that help our global defense and government customers transition to a more electric, autonomous and connected future.”.

General Motors Company stock is now 18.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GM Stock saw the intraday high of $40.70 and lowest of $39.935 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.63, which means current price is +26.98% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.84M shares, GM reached a trading volume of 11037324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Motors Company [GM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $48.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.04.

How has GM stock performed recently?

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 6.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.41 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.64, while it was recorded at 40.10 for the last single week of trading, and 36.55 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.58 and a Gross Margin at +19.64. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for GM is now 5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Motors Company [GM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.98. Additionally, GM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Motors Company [GM] managed to generate an average of $59,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for General Motors Company [GM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 4.25%.