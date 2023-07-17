For Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER], Analyst sees a rise to $55. What next?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] loss -1.95% on the last trading session, reaching $44.75 price per share at the time. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Domino’s® Introduces a New Way to Order Using Uber Eats Marketplace.

Unprecedented global agreement provides new ordering option for customers, with deliveries handled by Domino’s delivery experts.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, has entered into a new global agreement with Uber (NYSE:UBER). The agreement allows U.S. customers to order Domino’s products through the Uber Eats and Postmates apps with delivery by the trained delivery experts of Domino’s and its franchisees – an experience that customers have come to rely on for more than 60 years. The initial U.S. rollout of the agreement will begin this fall in four pilot markets, with ordering on the Uber Eats and Postmates apps anticipated to be enabled across the country by the end of 2023.

Uber Technologies Inc. represents 2.02 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $92.37 billion with the latest information. UBER stock price has been found in the range of $44.56 to $46.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.50M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 22013582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $51.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 93.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for UBER stock

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.29. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.54 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.78, while it was recorded at 44.41 for the last single week of trading, and 32.49 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +28.69. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.68.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.63. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$278,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 23.17%.