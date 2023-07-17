For Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL], Analyst sees a rise to $47. What next?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] traded at a low on 07/14/23, posting a -2.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $46.49. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Delta Air Lines Announces June Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Delivered highest quarterly revenue and profitability in Delta’s history.

Strong June quarter operating cash flow enabled accelerated debt reduction.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18142298 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Delta Air Lines Inc. stands at 3.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for DAL stock reached $30.66 billion, with 643.42 million shares outstanding and 641.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.41M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 18142298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $60.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 38.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has DAL stock performed recently?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.90. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 11.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.17 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.03, while it was recorded at 47.85 for the last single week of trading, and 36.10 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.99 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now 9.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 465.06. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 418.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of $13,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 36.12%.