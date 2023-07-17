For Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI], Analyst sees a rise to $95. What next?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $91.50 during the day while it closed the day at $90.07. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Hi BARBIE, Come On, Let’s Go…Play Candy Crush®! BARBIE® and Candy Crush Saga Team Up for the Ultimate Pink-tastic Partnership, Creating a One-of-a-Kind Fantasy World for Players.

Candy Crush Saga Takes Players on a Summer Road Trip with Barbie in New & Exclusive In-Game Content.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Today Candy Crush Saga announced its newest (and pinkest) partnership with the most anticipated movie of the summer, BARBIE. On July 13, 2023, just days before the film hits theaters on the 21st, the brand will launch in-game BARBIE experiences that feature exclusive content accessible only to Candy Crush Saga players. Sweeeet.

Activision Blizzard Inc. stock has also gained 9.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATVI stock has inclined by 5.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.97% and gained 17.66% year-on date.

The market cap for ATVI stock reached $70.39 billion, with 785.00 million shares outstanding and 779.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.16M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 62080613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $92.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

ATVI stock trade performance evaluation

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.27. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 11.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.35 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.77, while it was recorded at 88.66 for the last single week of trading, and 77.93 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +70.19. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 7.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.04. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] managed to generate an average of $116,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 12.00%.