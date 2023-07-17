Fisker Inc. [FSR] stock Downgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $6

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] loss -7.36% on the last trading session, reaching $6.17 price per share at the time. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Fisker Announces $340 Million Convertible Notes Offering, Potential to Increase to $680 Million.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced the signing of a securities purchase agreement in connection with its intention to offer (the “Offering”) $340,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 0% senior unsecured convertible notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) to an institutional investor (the “Investor”), with the potential to increase the aggregate principal amount of the Notes to $680,000,000. The Notes have an original issue discount of approximately 12%, resulting in gross proceeds of $300,000,000 to Fisker. Fisker has also granted the Investor the right to purchase up to an additional $226,666,667 in aggregate principal amount of Notes during a six month period beginning on the one-year anniversary of the closing date of the Offering. If the Investor exercises such right in full, Fisker can exercise a right to require the Investor to purchase an additional $113,333,333 in aggregate principal amount of additional Notes.

Fisker intends to use the net proceeds that it receives from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, an additional battery pack line to support growth in 2024 and beyond, sales and marketing, capital expenditures, and the development of future products.

Fisker Inc. represents 320.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.28 billion with the latest information. FSR stock price has been found in the range of $5.99 to $6.7488.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.04M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 14647126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $9.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4562.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

Trading performance analysis for FSR stock

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.05, while it was recorded at 6.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.71 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc. [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -155042.40 and a Gross Margin at -3411.99. Fisker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160086.55.

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -39.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.80. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$644,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.