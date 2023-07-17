Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] is -12.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.2586 during the day while it closed the day at $0.25. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM that Faraday Future Announces Appointment of Jonathan Maroko as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Maroko as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 24, 2023, replacing Yun Han, who will continue in her role as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), effective July 5, 2023.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock has also gained 30.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FFIE stock has declined by -18.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.65% and lost -12.47% year-on date.

The market cap for FFIE stock reached $301.52 million, with 1.28 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 85.86M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 59036097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.31. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -23.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.35 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2509, while it was recorded at 0.2286 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4264 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for FFIE is now -88.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.22. Additionally, FFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] managed to generate an average of -$942,097 per employee.Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.