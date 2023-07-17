Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] Is Currently 11.70 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.70% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.93%. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM that Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Completes Review of Seresto® Collar and Confirms Continued Registration; Data Affirms Safety Profile of the Product.

Comprehensive, multi-year review by the EPA, with support from the Food and Drug Administration, confirms Seresto continues to meet EPA standards for product registration.

Over the last 12 months, ELAN stock dropped by -39.90%. The one-year Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.37. The average equity rating for ELAN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.22 billion, with 491.10 million shares outstanding and 489.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.88M shares, ELAN stock reached a trading volume of 20840091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $13.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELAN in the course of the last twelve months was 30.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ELAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.93. With this latest performance, ELAN shares gained by 17.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.36 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.43, while it was recorded at 10.68 for the last single week of trading, and 11.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71 and a Gross Margin at +44.66. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.77.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.01. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] managed to generate an average of -$8,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ELAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 7.00%.