DISH Network Corporation [DISH] is -52.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.16% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.20%. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 8:05 AM that DISH Hires Eben Albertyn as EVP and CTO for Wireless Network.

Dave Mayo, EVP of Network Development, to retire in September.

Marc Rouanne, EVP and Chief Network Officer, will transition to EVP of Global Partnerships.

Over the last 12 months, DISH stock dropped by -62.36%. The one-year DISH Network Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.71. The average equity rating for DISH stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.79 billion, with 531.29 million shares outstanding and 249.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.21M shares, DISH stock reached a trading volume of 10028288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DISH Network Corporation [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $16.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for DISH Network Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 11.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DISH Stock Performance Analysis:

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.20. With this latest performance, DISH shares gained by 1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.40 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.71, while it was recorded at 7.06 for the last single week of trading, and 11.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DISH Network Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DISH Network Corporation [DISH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.26 and a Gross Margin at +27.53. DISH Network Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.81.

Return on Total Capital for DISH is now 5.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.05. Additionally, DISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] managed to generate an average of $162,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.