CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Stock trading around $71.38 per share: What’s Next?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] traded at a high on 07/14/23, posting a 0.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $71.38. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM that CVS Caremark and GoodRx to launch Caremark® Cost Saver™ to help lower out-of-pocket drug costs for CVS Caremark clients’ members.

Prescription drug discount solution to help lower costs, improve experience for tens of millions of CVS Caremark clients’ members.

CVS Caremark®, a CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) company, and GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading resource for healthcare savings and information, today announced the launch of Caremark® Cost SaverTM to help lower pharmacy out-of-pocket drug costs for CVS Caremark clients’ members. Through the new program, CVS Caremark’s eligible members will have automatic access to GoodRx’s prescription pricing to allow them to pay lower prices, when available, on generic medications in a seamless experience at the pharmacy counter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9696438 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CVS Health Corporation stands at 1.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.90%.

The market cap for CVS stock reached $91.31 billion, with 1.28 billion shares outstanding and 1.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.80M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 9696438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $95.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CVS stock performed recently?

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.08 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.49, while it was recorded at 70.74 for the last single week of trading, and 83.55 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.08 and a Gross Margin at +16.92. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 11.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.60. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] managed to generate an average of $13,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 4.52%.