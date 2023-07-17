CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] Is Currently -7.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] plunged by -$0.57 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.52 during the day while it closed the day at $6.90. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that CleanSpark’s Bitcoin Production Achieves 8 EH/s as $55M Expansion Goes Live.

The Washington, GA, expansion is expected to increase CleanSpark’s operating capacity by nearly 30% upon full deployment.

CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America’s Bitcoin Miner™, today announced that phase two of its mining campus in Washington, Georgia, is live. The site is expected to increase the Company’s bitcoin mining compute power (or hashrate) by 1.8 exahashes per second (EH/s) to 8.5 EH/s, or over half of its 16 EH/s target for year-end.

CleanSpark Inc. stock has also gained 15.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLSK stock has inclined by 75.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 187.50% and gained 238.24% year-on date.

The market cap for CLSK stock reached $841.80 million, with 112.69 million shares outstanding and 109.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.57M shares, CLSK reached a trading volume of 15938953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CleanSpark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CleanSpark Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.00. With this latest performance, CLSK shares gained by 77.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 187.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.98 for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.58, while it was recorded at 6.75 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.60 and a Gross Margin at +0.25. CleanSpark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.48.

Return on Total Capital for CLSK is now -4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.50. Additionally, CLSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] managed to generate an average of -$308,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 99.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.CleanSpark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.