Citigroup lifts The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.09%. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 9:46 PM that The Trade Desk, Inc. to Join the Nasdaq-100 Index Beginning July 17th, 2023.

The replacement of Activision Blizzard with The Trade Desk is independent of the Nasdaq-100 Index® Special Rebalance which will continue as planned, effective Monday, July 24, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, TTD stock rose by 99.28%. The one-year The Trade Desk Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.32. The average equity rating for TTD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.53 billion, with 489.71 million shares outstanding and 439.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, TTD stock reached a trading volume of 31333382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $75.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 85.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TTD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.09. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 13.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.16 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.59, while it was recorded at 83.62 for the last single week of trading, and 58.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Trade Desk Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.20 and a Gross Margin at +82.18. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.38.

Return on Total Capital for TTD is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.34. Additionally, TTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] managed to generate an average of $19,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TTD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 24.00%.