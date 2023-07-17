Chardan Capital Markets lifts Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FREQ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 77.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 94.49%. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Korro Bio and Frequency Therapeutics Announce Merger Agreement.

Merger to create a Nasdaq-listed genetic medicines company focused on advancing Korro Bio’s wholly owned portfolio of RNA editing programs.

Lead program is a disease modifying therapy for patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), with preclinical data showing an increase of normal A1AT protein to 85% of total protein in circulation.

Over the last 12 months, FREQ stock dropped by -69.92%. The one-year Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.25. The average equity rating for FREQ stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.30 million, with 35.32 million shares outstanding and 32.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 137.93K shares, FREQ stock reached a trading volume of 82195891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREQ shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

FREQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 94.49. With this latest performance, FREQ shares gained by 86.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.48 for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3768, while it was recorded at 0.4540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5298 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frequency Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FREQ is now -57.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.07. Additionally, FREQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] managed to generate an average of -$1,699,583 per employee.Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.