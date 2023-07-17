Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Stock trading around $17.23 per share: What’s Next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] loss -2.93% on the last trading session, reaching $17.23 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM that SEABOURN EXPANDS CULINARY OFFERINGS IN THE RESTAURANT, SUSHI IN THE CLUB.

Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, continues to elevate its culinary program with a number of dining enhancements, including include new recipes in The Restaurant and expanded sushi offerings, aboard its ultra-luxury ships.

“Memorable dining is so important to a travel experience, and we are always looking to innovate our offerings to ensure we deliver luxurious and sophisticated culinary moments that exceed our guests’ expectations,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “We offer a wide range of dishes with fresh ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible, and our team of highly skilled chefs are very proud to showcase their passion and talents across our entire fleet of ultra-luxury ships.”.

Carnival Corporation & plc represents 1.26 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.21 billion with the latest information. CCL stock price has been found in the range of $17.10 to $17.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.86M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 41315881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $16.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.51. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 12.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.21 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.85, while it was recorded at 18.28 for the last single week of trading, and 10.57 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.