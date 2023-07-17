Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.16 during the day while it closed the day at $1.97. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Bitfarms Starts Production at Baie-Comeau and Increases Hashrate Target to 6.3 EH/s in Q3 2023.

New facility increases farms in production to 11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

Bitfarms Ltd. stock has also gained 15.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BITF stock has inclined by 57.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 181.43% and gained 347.73% year-on date.

The market cap for BITF stock reached $595.91 million, with 232.54 million shares outstanding and 180.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.18M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 24140969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BITF shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BITF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Bitfarms Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

BITF stock trade performance evaluation

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.20. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 66.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 181.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.41 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3028, while it was recorded at 1.9180 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9836 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.78 and a Gross Margin at +7.38. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.11.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.