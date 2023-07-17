Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell -83.37% so far this year. What now?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] price plunged by -40.91 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Canopy Growth Enhances Financial Flexibility and Delivers Company Balance Sheet by $437 million.

Company Announces Accretive Reduction of Corporate Debt, Preservation of Cash, and an Improved Financial Position Through a Series of Agreements Supported by Secured and Unsecured Lenders.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that it has entered into a series of agreements, including privately negotiated redemption agreements (the “Redemption Agreements”) with certain holders of its unsecured senior notes due July 15, 2023 (the “Existing Notes”) and agreements with certain of its lenders under its term loan credit agreement dated March 18, 2021 (the “Credit Agreement”), that will have the overall effect of deleveraging the Company’s balance sheet.

A sum of 182992422 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.58M shares. Canopy Growth Corporation shares reached a high of $0.5418 and dropped to a low of $0.3826 until finishing in the latest session at $0.38.

The average equity rating for CGC stock is currently 3.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26.

CGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.31. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -45.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.18 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7901, while it was recorded at 0.5259 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1124 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canopy Growth Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.50 and a Gross Margin at -12.89. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -813.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.98.

CGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 13.58%.