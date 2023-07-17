Canoo Inc. [GOEV] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $4

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] jumped around 0.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.71 at the close of the session, up 27.31%. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Mission Accomplished: Canoo Delivers Crew Transportation Vehicles to NASA for Artemis Missions.

Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), a leading high-tech advanced mobility company, announced it has delivered on time three Crew Transportation Vehicles (CTVs) to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. These vehicles will transport the astronauts to the launch pad for the Artemis lunar missions.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Artemis missions and to deliver NASA’s first zero-emission built for mission crew transportation vehicles,” says Tony Aquila, Chairman and CEO, Canoo. “It’s a very proud day for Canoo and all of our partners who worked so hard to ensure we perform our part to transport the astronauts for the first nine miles of every launch.”.

Canoo Inc. stock is now -42.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOEV Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7379 and lowest of $0.5629 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.00, which means current price is +70.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.04M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 188260915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canoo Inc. [GOEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has GOEV stock performed recently?

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.79. With this latest performance, GOEV shares gained by 25.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.87 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5821, while it was recorded at 0.5656 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9624 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.67.

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.