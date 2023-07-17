B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Revenue clocked in at $1.84 billion, up 1.68% YTD: What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.78 during the day while it closed the day at $3.63. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM that B2Gold Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results – Conference Call and Webcast Details.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. You may access the call by registering at the participant conference link by clicking here prior to the scheduled start time. Once you have registered, you will be sent an email with a unique PIN which will connect you to the call at +1 (431) 341-4089 / +1 (855) 513-1368 (Canada) or toll free at +1 (844) 543-0451. You may also listen to the call via webcast by clicking here.

B2Gold Corp. stock has also gained 4.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTG stock has declined by -16.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.40% and gained 1.68% year-on date.

The market cap for BTG stock reached $4.70 billion, with 1.29 billion shares outstanding and 1.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.51M shares, BTG reached a trading volume of 9740757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $4.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28.

BTG stock trade performance evaluation

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.01. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.88 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.77, while it was recorded at 3.68 for the last single week of trading, and 3.64 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +34.88. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 16.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.90. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for B2Gold Corp. [BTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.